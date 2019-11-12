KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 12th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was a frigid day in west Texas on Monday, especially with that gusty wind. The wind is going to be sustained at only 5-10 mph today, which is a welcome change. The clouds will clear and the afternoon is set to be sunny, dry and calm. Don't be fooled as you look out the window, it will be a chilly day. Lubbock will only reach a high temperature of 45°. There will be a brief return of warmer air on Wednesday, as high pressure pumps in southwest wind. That will keep things sunny and breezy, with Lubbock making it to a high temperature of 67°. However, a cold front will move in on Wednesday evening, which will drop highs back down by Thursday.

Follow along on Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!