KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 12th, 2019

Today: Sunny but chilly. High 44.
Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 30.
Tomorrow: Much warmer. High 68.
Wow. That was a powerful cold front that swept through the South Plains yesterday. Temperatures rapidly fell behind that front giving us a 50 degree temperature change within 18 hours. That same front also brought in very windy conditions with top wind gusts of 50 mph in Lubbock. The highest wind gust in the South Plains was recorded in Tulia coming in at 55 mph.
Thankfully this morning we’re not waking up to windy conditions like we had yesterday. However, it is a lot colder than it was yesterday. Actual temperatures this morning are in the teens and single digits. Even with a light wind it feels like its below zero in some spots. You want to make sure you are wearing layers and covering any exposed skin before you head out the door this morning.
Even with the cold start to the morning, this afternoon will be noticeably warmer than it was yesterday. High temperatures this afternoon are expected to top out in the mid 40s and by Wednesday, high temperatures will reach the upper 60s. This warm up is ahead of our next cold front but thankfully will not be as strong as yesterday’s.
