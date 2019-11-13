KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 13th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 62.

Tonight: Clear & cold. Breezy. Low 31.

Tomorrow: Cool & dry. High 53.

Our forecast remains pretty quiet over the next several days. The big story will be the two impending fronts that will move through over the next seven days, but thankfully they’re not going to be as strong as our front on Monday morning.



This afternoon will be pretty warm as high temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Winds will be sustained at 10-15 mph so it will feel a little more like the upper 50s. Our first front pushes through tonight. This front will only drop temperatures about ten degrees from this afternoon into the mid 50s. This front will be a dry front, meaning, no precipitation will be produced from this front.



Temperatures will begin to warm up once again by Friday back into the lower 60s but Saturday will be the best day of the next several. High temperatures on Saturday will be into the upper 60s under abundant sunshine ahead of our second front.



Saturday night front two will sweep through dropping temperatures once again ten degrees cooler than the day before. However, this front could potentially produce some rainfall Sunday morning and afternoon. Although, since it is still a few days out we are going to be watching this closely for any potential changes.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

