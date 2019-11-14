KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 14th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny. High 53.

Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 31.

Tomorrow: Warmer. High 62.

A cold front swept through early this morning bringing breezy northeasterly winds and cool air this afternoon. High temperatures today will only reach the 50s. Unfortunately, this front did not bring any precipitation or any moisture, and this may in fact be the case over the foreseeable future.



Sunny and dry will be the picture all the way through this weekend. By tomorrow, temperatures already rebound back into the 60s, although Saturday will be the warmest day of all with highs in the upper 60s. Our next front moves through on Sunday morning crashing temperatures into the 50s once again. There was the potential to see some showers on Sunday, but it looks like we are going to be drier than originally expected. This means, rain is most likely not going to be the case for Sunday.



The bigger story on Sunday will be the drop in temperatures as they fall into the 50s. However, we quickly warm up by Monday into the 70s and will continue into midweek.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

