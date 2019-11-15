KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 15th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- The work week has seen below average high temperatures each day and that will continue this afternoon. Now, we will get a warmer afternoon as most locations reach the low 60s for highs. However, the wind is going to be sustained at 10-15 mph, trying to make things feel cooler. Lubbock can expect the high temperature to reach 61°, which is below the average high of 64°. Expect more sunshine for Saturday. The morning will be on the chilly side, so dress warm if you're tailgating for the Texas Tech football game. We'll get mostly sunny skies, with 10-15 mph wind and a high temperature of 67°, which is above the average of 63°.

