KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 15th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Getting warmer. High 61.
Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 37.
Tomorrow: Fantastic. A few clouds. High 68.
You really can’t ask for a better forecast to the end of the workweek. Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the lower 60s keeping the sunshine around. Breezy southwesterly winds will make it feel a little more like the upper 50s across the region. We get even warmer tomorrow as temperatures quickly reach the upper 60s by the afternoon. A few clouds are likely tomorrow, otherwise it’s going to be a spectacular Saturday.
Our next front arrives on Sunday, dropping temperatures back into the 50s. This front is going to be another dry front, although there will be just enough moisture in the atmosphere to get some clouds back into West Texas.
Things warm up very quickly by the beginning of the workweek as high temperatures rapidly rise into the 70s. We’ll keep these warmer conditions around through the midweek ahead of our next front. It also looks like we could potentially be expecting some showers and storms possible on Wednesday ahead of that cold front that moves through Thursday. For now though, it will remain sunny and dry.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Twitter: @KellianneWX