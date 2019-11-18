KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 18th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Sunny & warm. High 72.
Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 38.
Tomorrow: Fantastic! Sunny & breezy. High 74.
A cut-off low off of the Baja Pennisula will supply the energy for showers and storms to develop by Wednesday. Although, before we can get to that, we have to get through the spectacular two days ahead. We’ll remain dry today and tomorrow, but the main driver for this wonderful forecast is the warm air. Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s, ahead of even warmer air tomorrow. Tuesday will feature sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.
The 70s stick around through Wednesday with rain chances increasing throughout the day. A few isolated showers are possible Wednesday morning with the bulk of the rainfall arriving during the afternoon and evening. We’ll get a break in the rain by early Thursday morning before the next batch begins to develop later on Thursday from our next cold front.
This front is going to bring some colder air by Friday as high temperature come crashing from the 60s to the 40s. This cold front is going to bring some drier air as well. This means that most of the rain that we’ll see on Thursday will be gone by Friday afternoon.
Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
