1  of  2
Breaking News
Family gives update on 6-year-old shot in the head in Central Lubbock $30 marijuana deal gone bad led to shooting and killing of 16-year-old in Lubbock, warrant said

KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 19th, 2019

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Spectacular. High 76.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Mild. Low 53.
Tomorrow: Cooler. On & off sct’d showers. High 66.

Today is going to be the perfect fall day and one that you’re going to want to take full advantage of. Sunshine will dominate this afternoon with temperatures rising quickly into the mid 70s with a high temperature of 76° in Lubbock. While today remains dry and clear, things will begin to change tonight.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight ahead of our next storm system. While most of tonight remains dry, some light showers are possible early in the morning. Much of the scattered activity will arrive late morning/early afternoon bringing heavy downpours and even some thunder and lightning. Some of these storms could be a little stronger, although the severe weather threat remains low. There could be a lingering shower by the evening, but most of us look to remain dry.

Our next round of showers moves in on Thursday and will continue throughout the afternoon and evening. Overnight rain is likely with a few lingering showers by Friday morning. Clearing will begin by late Friday morning leading to mostly sunny conditions with high temperatures struggling to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Twitter: @KellianneWX

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar