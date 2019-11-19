KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 19th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- This week started off with sunshine and warm air. Highs for most locations were close to ten degrees above average for this time of year. We're going to see much of the same for today. There will be abundant sunshine, with widespread 70s for highs. Wind sill be sustained at 10-15 mph. Clouds will begin to increase late this evening and overnight, as a low pressure system approaches. Lubbock is going to see the high make it to 72° today. We'll still see highs above average on Wednesday. However, a low pressure system is going to bring in widespread showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Coverage will be 40%. Lubbock's high will be 69°.

Follow along on Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!