KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 1st, 2019

Today: Sunny & breezy. High 62.

Tonight: Breezy. Feeling like the teens. Low 27.

Tomorrow: Cool & sunny. High 55.



Still a chilly start to the morning with temperatures feeling like the teens and twenties. Even though it’s not as cold as it was yesterday morning you’ll still want to wear layers. This afternoon will be warmer than yesterday as high temperatures will spike into the 60s. This is ahead of a cold front that will begin to push through the area later this evening, although some of our northern counties will have high temperatures in the 50s.



Tomorrow will be a little cooler than today as highs will fall into the 50s due to this front. This front won’t bring any rainfall. In fact, we look to remain dry over the next few days. The bigger story after tomorrow will be a nice warm up on the way by the latter half of the weekend. Temperatures by Sunday will rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s under abundant sunshine. Monday will be the best day to spend outside as temperatures will be in the mid 70s. This is ahead of our next front that will drop high temperatures on Tuesday back into the 60s.



This next front could bring us some rainfall. However, since it is still several days out things could change.

