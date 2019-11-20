KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 20th, 2019

Good evening and happy Tuesday everyone! I hope you were able to get outside for a bit and enjoy the beautiful (and warm) weather we had today! Things will be changing as soon as tonight as a rather unsettled weather pattern sets up over the South Plains. First, one storm system coming in from the Pacific tonight bringing showers and a few rumbles of thunder for our Wednesday. It moves off quickly by Wednesday night, however, our second storm system in the form of a cold front will be right on it's heels for Thursday, bringing another shot at some showers and storms Thursday night and Friday morning. Rainfall totals look to be around 0.25" to 0.50" when all is said and done Friday evening. This weekend looks to be ideal, as sunshine returns with temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Then we need to make sure we turn our attention to early next week. Another cold front looks to blast through the South Plains just in time for everyone's busy travel days for the holiday. Models have been in agreement the past couple of days at a chance for some wintry precipitation for next Tuesday and Wednesday. Keep in mind, it's still way too early to know for sure when (if at all) any wintry weather may occur. However, with the major travel expected for many, it's good to start making preparations for any changes and/or accommodations the weather may bring.