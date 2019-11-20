KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 20th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Scattered storms. PM clearing. High 70.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & dry. Low 42.
Tomorrow: Cooler. PM scattered showers. High 55.
We’re starting off this morning with a different feel compared to the last several days. Temperatures are very mild, and some of us even woke up to some rainfall. This rain will continue to race off to the north and east this morning, before our next batch of rain moves through. The bulk of the rain will begin to develop late morning and early afternoon. Some of these storms could potentially be strong to severe as we are in a marginal risk for severe weather, although the severe weather threat remains low.
Most of this activity will end later in the afternoon leaving behind some clouds. After this, no other rain is expected to develop today, but our next round of showers will arrive tomorrow afternoon and evening. This rain will continue overnight Thursday with some lingering showers by Friday morning. Otherwise, everything looks to dry out by Friday AM.
After this activity ceases Friday morning we will be left with mostly cloudy conditions. Cloud cover and residual cold air will only allow for temperatures to rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will clear out by Saturday with highs rebounding back into the 60s.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
