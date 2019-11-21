KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 21st, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: AM fog. PM rain. High 55.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Low 33.
Tomorrow: AM lingering rain. PM clearing. High 48.
Dense fog is developing through the South Plains this morning thanks to some residual moisture from the showers and storms that we had yesterday. This fog will break later this morning leaving behind overcast conditions throughout the day. Cloudy skies will inhibit our temperatures from getting too warm like we had yesterday. High temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 50s this afternoon.
Our next chance for rain comes this evening beginning after 4 PM. This slow moving system will continue to bring showers throughout West Texas late this evening and overnight. A few lingering showers are possible by the early morning, but most of the activity will be over by your morning commute. However, as temperatures fall at or below freezing tonight, we’ll be concerned about left over rainfall turning into ice. This could make for a slick morning commute tomorrow.
Cool air sticks around tomorrow as high temperatures will only reach the upper 40s. Some leftover clouds are possible tomorrow afternoon before clearing begins by Saturday. Sunshine is expected to dominate Saturday and Sunday as temperatures quickly rebound back into the 60s.
