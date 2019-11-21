KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 21st, 2019

Good evening and happy Wednesday everyone! After a bit of a wet start, the storm system responsible for this mornings showers and thunderstorms has moved out of the area rather quickly this afternoon! We'll see a brief drying period tonight and into the early morning hours of Thursday, before our second storm system will bring our next round of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening. These will be associated with a cold front, so expect temperatures to drop about 10 to 15 degrees from where they are today. The rain clears out Friday afternoon just in time for Friday Night Football, so if you're heading to any of the area wide games, conditions look to improve just in time for kickoff, however you may want to bring a towel to wipe down the bleachers.

Temperatures and conditions continue to improve for the weekend, with highs back into the mid 60s for Saturday, so if you're heading out to the Jones to watch the Tech game conditions look to be ideal. Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s with lows of sunshine. The pleasant conditions look to stick around through the early parts of next week. However, we will be closely watching the potential for some wintry weather by the end of next week. So be sure to stay tuned as next week is such a busy time for everyone to be traveling!