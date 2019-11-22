KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 22nd, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Overcast & cold. High 48.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 34.
Tomorrow: AM clouds, PM sun. High 62.
Overcast conditions will be the scene for this afternoon. Stubborn clouds will stick around throughout the day today allowing for temperatures to only reach the 40s this afternoon. Clouds will try to break overnight tonight leading to partly cloudy conditions tomorrow morning.
Drier air will begin to mix in tomorrow giving us mostly sunny conditions by the afternoon. If you’re going to be heading to the Texas Tech game tomorrow night bundle up. Temperatures by 6 PM kickoff will be in the 50s but feel more like the 40s with temperatures rapidly dropping throughout the game. Sunday is expected to be a spectacular day as high temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Sunshine will dominate throughout the day helping to warm things up, although it will be a bit windy.
Sunshine continues into the beginning of the workweek as temperatures spike into the 70s ahead of our next front. Tuesday will be much cooler as our next front pushes through. This front will be a dry front, but we are watching the potential for some showers possible by Wednesday and Thursday.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
