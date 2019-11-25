KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 25th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Sunny, warm, & breezy. High 67.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 45.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Windy. High 59.
It’s a busy week in the world of weather. We’re tracking two weather makers that’s going to bring big changes in the forecast. The first thing we’re tracking is high winds.
An upper-level disturbance will push into West Texas tomorrow that’s going to bring powerful winds. By the afternoon, winds will be sustained out of the west at 35-40 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph. These strong winds and very dry air also creates a fire weather hazard for tomorrow. Much of the South Plains is in an elevated risk for fire weather. Due to these conditions, burning is highly discouraged.
Our second weather maker that we’re tracking is the chance for some wintry precipitation on the biggest travel day of the year. Most of Wednesday remains dry until the evening. This system will start off as rain during the early evening, but as colder air filters in we’ll be watching for some of this rain to potentially transition into snow.
It is still unsure where the rain/snow line will exactly set up. If we get just enough cold air, some snow could make it into Lubbock. However, if the cold air remains to the north and west, it could be an all rain/freezing rain event. Either way, you’ll want to think about travelling on Wednesday before the sun begins to set. While there is a lot of uncertainty with the snow potential, the confidence is growing for snow in New Mexico. This is still an evolving situation that we’re monitoring very closely.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
