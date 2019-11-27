KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 27th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: PM wintry mix. High 40.

Tonight: Widespread freezing rain. Low 31.

Tomorrow: AM icy roads. On & off rain. High 40.

Impending wintry precipitation will create travel issues later today. Rain begins to the south after 2 PM. Showers will become more widespread throughout the late afternoon and early evening. As surface temperatures begin to drop, the concern for freezing rain increases. Later this evening, freezing rain is likely for Lubbock and areas west. However, with some higher elevations to the N&W, some of that rain could transition into some snow for a few hours. Snow accumulations to the north and west will remain less than an inch.



Snow is highly unlikely for Lubbock as the air above will be too warm. Snow will not be the main threat throughout the South Plains over the next 24 hours, but rather the ice potential. Ice accumulations across much of the South Plains could amount to a tenth of an inch which means that slick roads will make travel dangerous. These conditions are expected to last throughout the late afternoon, evening, overnight, and even into Thursday morning. Travel during these times is not recommended. Fortunately, as temperatures rise above freezing Thursday afternoon freezing rain won’t be a concern.



While snow won’t be much of a problem here in the South Plains, it’s a different story if you’re heading to New Mexico. Heavy snow accumulations are likely throughout a good portion of the state, especially in higher elevations. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are already in place across much of NM. The winter weather in New Mexico will be expected from this afternoon through tomorrow afternoon.



Looking head, scattered showers develop Thursday evening and last through Friday afternoon as temperatures remain above freezing. Everything clears out this weekend.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

