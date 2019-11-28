KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 28th, 2019

Happy Wednesday everyone! It was a sunny start to the day with temperatures dropping into the low 40’s and cloud cloud cover increasing throughout the day. This evening we will continue to see rain chances increase with it transitioning into freezing rain, sleet, and snow overnight and into Thanksgiving morning. We are also watching for freezing temperatures to return Thursday morning, which means any liquid rain that accumulates on the ground will turn into black ice. If you are traveling during this time frame, be prepared for delays and make sure to travel with caution.

Thankfully, temperatures will heat up on Friday so the remainder of the precipitation in the forecast will be liquid rain. Then over the weekend, we dry out and temperatures level off in the low to mid-50’s.