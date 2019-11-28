KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 28th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: AM wintry mix, PM isolated showers. High 40.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Low 37.
Tomorrow: Isolated rain. High 60.
Morning rain and freezing rain is beginning to taper off as of 7:30 AM. While there is no precipitation falling, we will still be concerned about icy roads as temperatures are still below freezing this morning. Travel this AM is highly discouraged as roads coated in ice will make travel nearly impossible. Your best chance for travel will be this afternoon.
Temperatures will rise into the lower 40s this afternoon melting any residual ice. This afternoon should remain dry, although we can’t rule out a few lingering showers this afternoon and evening. Thankfully with these showers we won’t have to worry about anything re-freezing tonight as temperatures will stay well above freezing.
A few isolated showers are possible tomorrow afternoon, otherwise we’ll remain overcast and warm with highs in the 60s. This weekend will be sunny and dry, but a bit cooler with high temperatures in the 50s.
Happy Thanksgiving!
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Twitter: @KellianneWX