KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 4th, 2019

Today: Sunny & pleasant. High 71.
Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 34.
Tomorrow: Cooler. High 61.
A cold front is slowly inching across West Texas this morning, and is going to be the main driver for our forecast today. Areas up to the north could see high temperatures into the upper 60s, while the southern South Plains could see temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. While this front will give us cooler air, one thing it will not bring is precipitation as the atmosphere is too dry. However, we could see some precipitation later this week.
Cold front #2 will arrive later this week, but ahead of that front is the chance for some rainfall. Most of the rain won’t arrive until Wednesday afternoon/evening and will continue all the way through Thursday afternoon. Thankfully, this looks to be an all rain event, however, we’re going to be closely monitoring Thursday night’s temperatures as they could fall below freezing. This could create some ice on the roads early Friday morning.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
