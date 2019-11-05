KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 5th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny & cool. High 58.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 50.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms. High 64.

We’re going to have quite the forecast over the next couple of days. Not only a roller coaster ride in temperatures, but also some precipitation.



This morning will start off with mostly clear conditions with coulds slowly increasing throughout the day. Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s thanks to a cold front that pushed through yesterday. That front didn’t bring any rain, however, precipitation will return tomorrow.



Clouds will be on the increase overnight tonight, but will remain dry. It won’t be until tomorrow morning when we can expect the rain to begin. Showers and storms will continue on and off throughout the day on Wednesday, but look to pick up late Wednesday and early Thursday morning. We continue the rain into Thursday afternoon before our next front sweeps through bringing some drier air in.



Once that front pushes through temperatures will rapidly fall into the 30s during the afternoon. Colder air really surges on in overnight as temperatures will fall below freezing. This will create issues by Friday morning with any leftover rainfall on the roads as any residual water will turn to ice.



Things warm up this weekend as we rebound back into the 60s and 70s before the next front pushes through Sunday evening.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

