KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 6th, 2019

Today: Overcast. PM scattered storms. High 64.

Tonight: Showers & storms. Low 37.

Tomorrow: Widespread storms. PM temps decreasing. High 40.

Our main focus in the forecast resides over the next 72 hours. We’re already noticing some development of light showers this morning ahead of the main rain event beginning this afternoon. Much of the rain will begin after about 2 PM and will continue into the evening. However, we are going to be watching these storms later today as some of these could be strong to severe with hail and damaging winds being the primary concern.



The threat for severe weather will diminish late tonight, but the shower activity will still continue. Rainfall will continue into the morning commute tomorrow and evening into the afternoon, before drier air moves in by the afternoon squashing any chances for rain tomorrow evening.



This dry air will be brought in by a cold front that is going to sweep through early tomorrow morning. This front will rapidly drop afternoon temperatures into the 30s, but with the windy conditions it’ll feel more like the 20s. With temperatures falling during the afternoon, this means that we’ll likely see our high temperature overnight tonight.



Tomorrow and Friday morning will be tough on the roadways. As temperatures fall below freezing, any leftover rainfall that hasn’t run off will ice over. This will be an issue for Thursday evening and Friday morning’s commute.



After these next 72 hours our forecast pretty much remains quiet.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

