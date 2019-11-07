KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 7th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Wintry mix tapering off. Feels like the 20s. High 34.

Tonight: Cold. Patchy ice. Low 30.

Tomorrow: AM icy roads. Partly cloudy. High 55.

It’s been quite the miserable morning as cold, damp, and windy conditions make its presence. Rain continues to develop across the region this morning. Some of this rain is beginning to transition into a wintry mix thanks to cold air in place. Some areas this morning are waking up to temperatures below freezing which will create slick roads this morning.



This cold air was brought in by a cold front that moved through late last night and early this morning. Because of that front steadily dropping temperatures throughout the morning, we reach our high temperature at midnight. Along with the colder air, this front brought in some windy conditions. Winds are sustained out of the north at 25 mph but gusting up to 40 mph. With these windy conditions, it feels like the teens and 20s this morning.



Afternoon temperatures will hold strong in the mid 30s and some places in the upper 20s. This afternoon will remain windy which will make things feel like the teens and twenties throughout the afternoon. Rain and a wintry mix will continue throughout the day with it tapering off by late afternoon/early evening. Tonight’s temperatures will drop below freezing. This will be a problem for morning commuters as any residual water will freeze creating black ice.



Things look to warm up this weekend a high temperatures will reach the mid 60s and eventually the 70s. We’ll be watching our next front move through Sunday night dropping temperatures on Monday almost forty degrees colder than Sunday.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

