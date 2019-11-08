KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 8th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- What a day we had on Thursday. It was a cold one thanks to that strong cold front which moved in during the early morning hours. We will start to rebound this afternoon, in terms of warmer air and higher temperatures. Technically the high temperature was 57° on Thursday at midnight. Highs will be similar today. The clouds from the morning will clear, giving way to mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 56°. Expect a surge of much warmer air on Saturday. As an added bonus, the wind is only going to be at 5-10 mph. Get outside and enjoy the day, if you can. We're going to see the high temperature make it up to 70°.

