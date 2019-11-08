KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 8th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: AM fog. PM clearing. High 53.
Tonight: Cold & clear. Low 35.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Increasing clouds. High 68.
Still cold and misty this morning, but thankfully not as windy as it was yesterday. Some areas of fog are becoming dense this morning, however, this will eventually dissipate later this morning. Clouds will also begin to break later today thanks to drier air beginning to push through. Drier air and warmer weather is the story for this afternoon. Today will be noticeable warmer than it was yesterday with high temperatures reaching the 50s and 60s.
We get even warmer this weekend as high temperatures will be into the upper 60s by Saturday and mid 70s by Sunday. However, this warmer weather won’t last for long as big changes come Sunday night. Our next cold front is going to sweep through West Texas Sunday night and early Monday morning crashing high temperatures on Monday back into the 30s. We’re still monitoring the potential for some precipitation with the passage of this cold front, however, it looks like data is trending more and more towards the dry side.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
