KAMC HD Weather Webcast October 14th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Partly cloudy & warm. High 86.
Tonight: Scattered showers south. Low 52.
Tomorrow: Cooler. Scattered showers south. High 71.
A subtropical jet stream is helping to pull in moisture this morning from a tropical disturbance off the Mexico coast. This is helping to bring clouds from the tropical system into the South Plains this morning. While we start off with a lot of cloud cover, we’ll remain dry this afternoon. It’s not until tonight and tomorrow when we could expect some rain from the tropical moisture. Ahead of that activity today will remain partly cloudy and dry, along with some warmer temperatures. Highs this afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 80s.
Rain will return to the South Plains tonight, though most of the activity will be kept to the south of Lubbock. Scattered rain looks to continue into tomorrow with the rain moving through the southern South Plains. All of the activity will move out of the area by tomorrow evening leaving behind a few clouds. High temperatures tomorrow will only reach the lower 70s across the area with this cooler air sticking through the midweek.
Another warm up begins by the end of this week and into the weekend as temperatures once again return to the 80s.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Twitter: @KellianneWX