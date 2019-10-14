KAMC HD Weather Webcast October 14th, 2019

Happy Saturday to you all! Well, after some of the coldest air of the season pushed through, we finally had our first freeze in the city of Lubbock! The recorded low was 31 degrees this morning at around 7:30 am. As anticipated, though, temperatures have rebounded nicely today across the South Plains, with all of us sitting comfortably in the low to mid 60s under sunny skies. Lows tonight will not be nearly as cold, with widespread low to mid 40s in the forecast. For Sunday, with the return of a westerly wind, we can expect temperatures to continue to climb to the low 80s! The warmth sticks around through Tuesday, when our next cold front is on trek to make it's way through the South Plains. This one, however, is not nearly as strong as this most recent cold front. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. We have a quick turnaround in temperatures, as highs on Thursday will be back to near 80 degrees. The only chance of rain to speak of is a very isolated chance with the passing of the cold front on Tuesday mainly south and east of the city of Lubbock, most everyone will remain dry.