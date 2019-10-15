KAMC HD Weather Webcast October 15th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- We're watching another cold front move into the region early this afternoon. This front is going to bring in more dry air, which is good news for the cotton farmers. The wind is going to be the only thing that we will notice. It will shift to the north-northeast behind the cold front. Skies will remain sunny this afternoon, as Lubbock will see the high temperature make it to 76°. It will be a chilly start to the day on Wednesday with clear skies and a low of 40°. Expect more sunshine out there in the afternoon tomorrow. Wind is going to be at 5-10 mph. Lubbock's high is going to be near average as we climb to 70°.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook!