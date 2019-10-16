KAMC HD Weather Webcast October 16th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- The cold front that moved through the area on Tuesday is going to make things very comfortable this afternoon. We didn't get any rain with this front, but we can let that slide because the cotton farmers don't want rain right now. Expect more dry conditions today, with wind shifting to the south at 5-10 mph. Lubbock is going to see sunny skies, with a high temperature of 71°. The high temperature roller coaster starts to take off again by tomorrow. That south wind will increase to 10-15 mph and we will see a warmer day all over west Texas. For Lubbock, we're going to have sunny skies as the high temperature climbs to 78°.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook!