KAMC HD Weather Webcast October 17th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Warm yet comfortable. High 80.

Tonight: Clear & cool. Low 54.

Tomorrow: Sunny & warm. High 86.



A pretty dry forecast is set for the next several days as we can’t get enough moisture in our atmosphere to turn over to precipitation. The bigger story will be the swing in temperatures over the next seven days as we’re watching two cold fronts that will sweep through the region.



Today will be warmer compared to yesterday as high temperatures reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. While it will be pretty warm for this time of year, it will still be a nice one to get outside and enjoy the weather. By tomorrow, temperatures will heat up into the mid 80s, which is about ten degrees above our average high temperature. That warm up will be brought on by an approaching cold front that will drop high temperatures by Saturday into the mid 70s.



If you’re heading to the Tech football game on Saturday, keep in mind it’s going to be a bit chilly. By 11 AM kickoff temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. Although, if you’re planning to be out early for tailgates temperatures will be in the 50s so you may need a heavier sweater.



By Sunday, temperatures will warm back up into the lower 80s but will still feel very pleasant outside. Sunday night, cold front #2 will push through dropping high temperatures on Monday into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Unfortunately, this autumn like weather won’t last for long as high temperatures by Tuesday will warm back up another ten degrees.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Twitter: @KellianneWX