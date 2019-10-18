KAMC HD Weather Webcast October 18th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Warm & breezy. PM isolated rain. High 85.

Tonight: Clear & cool. Low 47.

Tomorrow: Cool & comfy. High 74.

This morning is starting off sunny and dry, though some changes come this afternoon. Southeasterly winds are helping to bring in more moisture into the atmosphere. That moisture coupled with warm air this afternoon will help to spark off a few showers and storms after about 4 PM. They become a little more in coverage this evening before fizzling out overnight.



A few left over clouds are possible tomorrow morning by the time you wake up, but all the rain will clear out. If you’re heading to the Tech game tomorrow don’t forget a sweater. By morning tailgates temperatures will be in the lower 50s feeling more like the upper 40s. The temperature will warm up into the lower 60s by 11 AM kickoff, but by the end of the game temperatures will be in the mid 70s.



Things warm up once again on Sunday as temperatures warm up into the lower 80s. Although, once again temperatures will come crashing on Monday as cold front #2 moves through. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.



We’re not hopping off the roller coaster just yet. By Tuesday temperatures will rebound into the upper 70s and lower 80s. While that looks to contiue into Wednesday, cold front #3 will push through Thursday morning dropping high temperatures at least twenty degrees into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Twitter: @KellianneWX