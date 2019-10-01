KAMC HD Weather Webcast October 1st, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- As expected, the showers and storms were confined to the northwest counties and west of the state line yesterday and this morning. That is where the higher moisture content and best ingredients for storms were located. Flooding is obviously a concern for those areas as they will get more showers and storms this afternoon. Lubbock's coverage for storms today is 30%, generally from 8:00-10:00 pm. That's the best window to see rain. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and muggy, with a high of 82°. We'll see more thunderstorms in the area tomorrow at 30%, generally along the state line. However, a few storms could also impact the central counties. Lubbock will stay cloudy, with the high reaching 83°.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook!