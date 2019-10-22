KAMC HD Weather Webcast October 22nd, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Sunny & comfy. High 736.
Tonight: Clear & chilly. Low 44.
Tomorrow: Getting warm. High 79.
The next few days will remain relatively dry and quite as no precipitation is expected. This afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s, while tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Despite the quiet forecast today and tomorrow, big changes come Wednesday night and early Thursday morning as a strong cold front pushes through.
This front will help temperatures to come crashing down into the 50s on Thursday. After the passage of the front, winds will begin to pick up making it feel more like the 40s across the region. Along with the windy conditions, some isolated rainfall is possible on Thursday throughout the day. There still is a lot of uncertainty for precipitation on Friday and Saturday morning. Some data shows us remaining too dry for any precipitation to develop both days, while other sources of data are showing widespread scattered precipitation including a potential wintry mix. This is something to keep a close eye on over the next couple of days. Although, either way, an accumulating snow is not likely.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Twitter: @KellianneWX