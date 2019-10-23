KAMC HD Weather Webcast October 23rd, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunny & pleasant. High 79.

Tonight: Increasing clouds Low 40.

Tomorrow: AM rain. PM wintry mix north & west. High 44.

A big change comes to our weather tomorrow as we’re tracking a major cool down and some precipitation possible. Although, before we can get to the colder air and precipitation, we have to get through a fabulous day today. This afternoon will feature abundant sunshine across West Texas with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s.



Those changes come tonight as the cold front pushes through. Clouds will be on the increase tonight as temperatures fall into the mid 40s. High temperatures tomorrow will likely peak during the early morning hours before even colder air begins to filter on in. This colder air will allow for afternoon temperatures to fall into the 30s and 40s. Winds will pick up behind the front making it feel more like the 20s and 30s in the afternoon.



The other factor that we are going to be concerned with is this precipitation. Morning precipitation will start off as rain across the region. Rain will begin to transition into a wintry mix off to the north and west as colder air begins to move in. A dusting on the grass is possible in this area, otherwise accumulations will be next to nothing. As temperatures on Thursday night fall below freezing, we will be concerned with some patchy ice on the roadways.

