KAMC HD Weather Webcast October 2nd, 2019

Today: Scattered showers & storms. High 82.
Tonight: Rain ending overnight. Low 65.
Tomorrow: Much cooler. Scattered storms. High 71.
Morning rain is pushing across the western South Plains this morning. Though, this activity is quick moving so the flooding potential is low but there could still be some slick spots on the roads. Showers clear out this afternoon before another round is expected to develop this evening. Most of the rain will clear out overnight & early tomorrow morning, but our next shot for storms quickly returns for the morning commute.
A cold front will drop through the region tomorrow morning bringing some rain to our northern counties in the morning just in time for the morning commute. As the front slowly pushes south, more scattered storms will develop throughout the central South Plains by the afternoon. Along with the chance for rain, cooler air begins to seep in. High temperatures will range from the 60s to the lower 80s. Areas to the north and west could potentially see the 60s while the Rolling Plains could see the lower 80s as the front hasn’t fully pushed on through. Lubbock’s forecast high temperature is 71°.
