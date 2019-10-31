KAMC HD Weather Webcast October 31st, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- There were new record low temperatures for many spots in west Texas this morning. For Lubbock, the previous record low was 20° set back in 1991. The new, unofficial, record low is 17°. Now we will be looking at sunny skies and dry air this afternoon. The wind is going to remain light, so it will actually turn out to be a pretty nice Autumn day. The high for Lubbock will get to 55°, which is 16° below average. Expect to see more sunshine on Friday. However, the wind is going to be on the increase. It will be sustained at 15-20 mph along and behind a cold front. We'll hit a high of 63° before that front passes through. The temperature will drop to 30° Saturday morning.

