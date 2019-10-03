KAMC HD Weather Webcast October 3rd, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Scattered showers & storms. High 70.

Tonight: Cool & cloudy. Low 54.

Tomorrow: Drying out. Mostly cloudy. High 75.

A cold front moving through the panhandle this morning is bringing non-severe storms to the region. This front will slowly inch to the south this morning increasing the rain chances especially to the north. Scattered storms will continue throughout the day as the front continues to slowly push into the South Plains.



Flood watches have been posted for Bailey, Parmer, Castro, Curry, Roosevelt, and Lea counties until 7 PM CDT. Over the past three days areas to the northwest and in eastern New Mexico have picked up between 3-5″ of rainfall saturating the soil. Another 1-2″ of rain is expected today and because of the ample rainfall already, anything that falls in this area will become runoff and create flooding.



Along with the increase in rain chances, cooler air begins to seep into the region. High temperatures will range from the 60s to the 80s as the front stalls out across West Texas.



Areas to the north of Lubbock can expect high temperatures into the 60s. The central South Plains, including Lubbock, could see highs in the 70s. Unfortunately, since this front is going to stall out across the central South Plains this afternoon, areas to the south of Lubbock won’t be able to tap into that cooler air. High temperatures down to the south will be into the 80s.



We begin to dry out by tomorrow leaving behind overcast conditions with high temperatures hovering into the 70s. This weekend remains partly cloudy and dry, but very comfortable.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Twitter: @KellianneWX