KAMC HD Weather Webcast October 7th, 2019

Today: Sunny & cool. High 70.
Tonight: Clear & chilly. Low 46.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Warming up. High 77.
A cold front that moved through yesterday has brought some chilly weather to the South Plains this morning as temperatures are in the 40s & 50s. Behind that front is high pressure filling in allowing for sunny conditions. Despite the abundant sunshine, high temperatures will only reach the upper 60s and lower 70s across the area. Take full advantage of the fall like weather because by tomorrow things will be heating up once again.
High temperatures tomorrow will reach the upper 70s before warming into the upper 80s by Wednesday. By Wednesday night, a cold front will slide through the area dropping temperatures into the 70s on Thursday. This front will bring the coldest air of the season so far as overnight temperatures will crash into the 30s! By Friday, high temperatures will only top out into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll keep the overnight lows throughout the end of the workweek into the 30s.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
