KAMC HD Weather Webcast October 8th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- We had a nice, cooler day on Monday with plenty of sunshine. That was thanks to the strong cold fronts that moved through west Texas on Sunday. The high temperature roller coaster ride will return today and will be back on the upward spin. Expect to continue to see sunny skies, with a dry day. Wind is going to be at 10-15 mph this afternoon from the south. That south wind is going to get the high temperature up to 78°. Moving into the middle part of the week tomorrow, we won't see too much changing at all. The sunshine and warm air will be sticking around west Texas. Expect Lubbock to see the high temperature reach 87°. Highs will be in the low 90s off the Caprock.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook!