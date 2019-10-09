KAMC HD Weather Webcast October 9th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Hot. PM isolated rain south & east. High 87.

Tonight: Partly cloudy & comfy. Low 57.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & warm. Evening cold front. High 82.



If you missed the summer it’s back today. High temperatures this afternoon are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s with areas into the Rolling Plains reaching the low to mid 90s. While most of the day will remain dry, a few isolated showers are possible this evening to the south and east of Lubbock. Tonight will be another comfortable and mild night as temperatures will fall into the upper 50s before even colder air moves through due to a cold front.



This cold front is expected to pass through tomorrow evening. Ahead of that cold front, afternoon high temperatures will top out into the lower 80s, but by the evening colder air creeps on in. By Friday morning, the front will fully pass through allowing for the coldest air of the season so far to give a chill to the South Plains. Friday morning temperatures will crash into the 30s with some areas into the northern South Plains and panhandle dipping below the freezing mark. Because of this, freeze watches will be in effect from Thursday evening until Friday morning.



The cold air sticks around through Friday afternoon as high temperatures will struggle to get into the mid 50s. Along with the colder air, winds will also pick up. Winds on Friday will be sustained at 20-25 mph but could gust as high as 40 mph. Factor that with the colder air and temperatures will feel like the 20s Friday morning and the 40s during the afternoon.



Highs rebound back into the 60s and 80s by the weekend, though overnight lows will keep in the 30s and 40s.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

