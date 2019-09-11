KAMC HD Weather Webcast September 11th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- We're looking at another day with muggy air and low coverage of any showers, or storms, that make it across the state line. The clouds will clear by this afternoon, giving way to mostly sunny skies. Wind is going to be at 10-15 mph again. Lubbock will see the high temperature reach 84°. Don't expect much in the way of rain for today. Tomorrow will see another mostly sunny afternoon. Wind will drop down to 5-10 mph. There will be low coverage, 10%, for any shower, or storm, that can actually form. Otherwise, the high will climb to 88°.

