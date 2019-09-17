KAMC HD Weather Webcast September 17th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Sunny & dry. High 90.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 67.
Tomorrow: A few clouds otherwise hot. High 91.
Summer looks like it’s not going away anytime soon. Above average temperatures continue for the foreseeable future, along with sunny and dry conditions. High temperatures over the next couple of days hover in the lower 90s with sunny and dry conditions. By Thursday, a weak front will move through dropping high temperatures into the upper 80s and bringing a few isolated rain chances to the South Plains.
While this weak cold front will bring cooler air, it still is warm and above average for this time of year. In fact, temperatures by the end of the week will still be about four degrees above average. Isolated PM rain chances are likely through the first half of the weekend before things dry out and warm up. It looks like by next week high temperatures look to rebound back into the upper 80s.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
