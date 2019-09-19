KAMC HD Weather Webcast September 19th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- The moisture has already started to increase across west Texas this morning. We managed to get a few storms in the area yesterday, but they were short lived. We're expecting higher coverage of showers and storms across our area later this afternoon and evening. Our moist southwest flow is going to be the main culprit in bringing much needed rain to the region. Coverage for Lubbock is going to be 30% today, with a high temperature of 87°. The showers and storms will continue to be scattered overnight and into the day tomorrow, as well. These storms will affect some area high school football games Friday night, so be prepared. The high on Friday is going to reach 86°.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook!