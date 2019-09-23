KAMC HD Weather Webcast September 23rd, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

It is now officially the fall season across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains! The Autumnal Equinox occurred at 2:50 AM CDT Monday morning.

There have been a few showers this morning across the far southern and southeastern counties of the South and Rolling Plains, as well as the northern Permian Basin. Some areas of fog have been reported this morning as well. There is a frontal boundary just to our south that will lift back northward before dissipating later today. We'll stay partly sunny throughout the day, but we do have a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in lower to middle 80s on the Caprock and in the middle 80s across the Rolling Plains.

It will be mostly cloudy this evening and tonight with scattered thunderstorm chances continuing around the area. Lows will drop into the middle 60s.