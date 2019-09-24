KAMC HD Weather Webcast September 24th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: AM fog. PM isolated storms. High 88.
Tonight: Mild & partly cloudy. Low 67.
Tomorrow: Hot & sunny. Well above average. High 92.
Fog will clear out late this morning giving way to partly sunny conditions. A lot of cloud cover this morning will break later this afternoon leaving behind a few clouds. Breaks in the clouds will allow for temperatures this afternoon to reach the upper 80s. Low level moisture and the heat will allow for storms to spark up this afternoon and evening, clearing out tonight.
By tomorrow things look to drastically change. Our rain chances are near zero, and temperatures feel more like summer rather than fall. High temperatures will top out in the lower 90s tomorrow and until the end of the workweek. Warmer temperatures are thanks to high pressure, and because of that high pressure, rain chances will be minimal.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
