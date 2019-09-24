KAMC HD Weather Webcast September 24th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was so nice to see the showers and thunderstorms over the last four days in west Texas. The only downside was the flooding we saw on Saturday and in some portions of our area yesterday. We're going to see more dry air in the area this afternoon. A stray shower, or storm, can't be ruled out this afternoon, but that is only at 10%. Lubbock will see the high temperature reach 87° today. We're going to get more sunshine and dry air tomorrow. Wind is going to stay at 5-10 mph from the south. That means that we will be looking at more warm conditions. Lubbock will make it to a high temperature of 91°.

