KAMC HD Weather Webcast September 25th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

A check of the radar shows there have been a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in parts of South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Tuesday. Don’t forget you can track the showers and thunderstorms across the South Plains and Rolling Plains anytime with our KLBK & EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar.

Isolated showers and storms will continue this evening across the area. High-resolution forecast models show mostly of the activity ending by late evening. Sky conditions will be mostly cloudy this evening, but it will become partly cloudy overnight. Lows tonight will be in the middle 60s.

Wednesday's forecast will be drier, but we could still see a stray thunderstorm late in the afternoon and into the evening. High-resolution forecast models are showing some activity. It will be mostly sunny during the morning, but it will be come partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Extended Forecast:There is a very small chance for a thunderstorm on Wednesday and Thursday, during the late afternoon and evening hours. Friday and most of Saturday will be dry. An isolated thunderstorm chance returns by Saturday evening and night. Isolated thunderstorm chances are expected on Sunday. Long-range model data are leaning toward slightly better thunderstorm chances on Monday and Tuesday.