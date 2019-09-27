KAMC HD Weather Webcast September 27th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- We're rounding out the last few days of September and it feels more like the last few days of June, or July. Expect to see plenty of sunshine this afternoon, with very warm air in place. Lubbock is going to get to a high temperature of 94° today with dry air. Late tonight, generally after midnight, there will be scattered thunderstorms. That will continue through mid-morning before we catch a break. Expect another round of scattered thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon. It will be cooler with the clouds and rain, as Lubbock will only make it to a high temperature of 86°.

