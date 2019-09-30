KAMC HD Weather Webcast September 30th, 2019

Happy Saturday everyone! I know I was not the only one who was woken up by the storms from last night! Thankfully, the precipitation has pushed to the east and we've had a chance to dry out this afternoon. Temperatures are noticeably cooler in the mid 80s across the South Plains compared to this time yesterday, thanks to the rain last night. This is good news because we have yet another round of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for later tonight. We can expect lows in the mid to upper 60s for tonight. Sunday looks to play out similarly to Saturday, with the storms from tonight clearing for the afternoon before yet another round makes it's way through our area Sunday night. High will be in the mid 80s and lows near 70 degrees.

Looking ahead, we have a very active weather pattern in store through at least the end of next week, with daily chances of rain nearly every day and temperatures cooling to near average by Wednesday. We'll be watching for the possibility of our first Autumn cold front to make it's way through by late next week. If it holds together, we can expect temperatures to fall to the low 70s for highs and lows in the mid to upper 50s!