KAMC HD Weather Webcast September 5th, 2019

Today: Mostly sunny & hot. High 94.

Tonight: Clear, cool, & calm. Low 68.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Heating up. High 94.



Not much has changed in the short term forecast as a ridge of high pressure is centered over us. High temperatures today and into the weekend will be into the mid 90s with dry conditions. Sunday temperatures fall into the lower 90s ahead of a cold front that will move through Sunday night.



Changes come Monday making it feel a little more like fall rather than summer, along with a few rain chances. A slight chance for rain is possible late Sunday night when that cold front pushes through, though it’s really not until Monday when the rain chances become greater. Some scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day Monday and Tuesday. Some Guidance is picking up on rain potential for Wednesday, though with it still being several days out things could change.



Along with the increased precipitation chances, the temperatures will drop into the 80s with the passage of the cold front. On Monday, temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s in some spots, with cooler air filtering in on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days, high temperatures are only expected to reach the mid 80s and potentially even the lower 80s in some areas.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

