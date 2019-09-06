KAMC HD Weather Webcast September 6th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Quiet weather continues to hold in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High pressure remains in control of our weather keeping us dry and temperatures above normal for early September.

We'll remain partly cloudy this evening and overnight with lows falling into the middle and upper 60s with a light breeze. It will be mostly sunny in the morning on Friday, and then it will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s.

Extended Forecast:Dry weather and above-average temperatures will continue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Changes in the pattern will occur next week as the high pressure area that has been in control of our weather breaks down. Rain chances return for the first half of next week, along with cooler weather.

Daytime highs will be in the lower to middle 90s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs drop back into the middle 80s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll climb back into the upper 80s by Thursday.

Overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 60s over the extended forecast period.