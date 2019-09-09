KAMC HD Weather Webcast September 9th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Mostly cloudy. On & off rain showers. High 83.
Tonight: Overcast. Isolated storms. Low 67.
Tomorrow: Isolated/scattered rain. Much cooler. High 80.
Big changes come to the forecast this week as a flip in our weather pattern brings us cooler and wetter conditions. A cold front that made an approach to the South Plains last night brought showers and storms across the region. On and off rain showers are expected to develop throughout the day today with high temperatures reaching the mid 80s. The rain looks to continue into tonight with isolated rain chances, but it doesn’t end there.
Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected to continue into tomorrow and over the next couple of days along with high temperatures hovering in the 80s. Tomorrow looks to be the coolest day of the week with highs topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s for many before temperatures move back up into the mid 80s by midweek.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
