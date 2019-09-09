KAMC HD Weather Webcast September 9th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- We actually have some changes in the forecast, which will benefit us this week. We will see a few more showers and storms across the area today. The highest moisture content is going to be west of Lubbock, so thunderstorm coverage will be greater there. Lubbock is looking at 20% for some showers and storms today. With the cloud cover and rain, we will see the high only reach 84°. We will see much of the same tomorrow, with the greatest shot at showers and storms west of Lubbock. Lubbock will be at 20% again, with a high of 85°.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook!