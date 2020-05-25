KAMC HD Weather Webcast

Good morning and happy Memorial Day Monday to you all! After a very active weather weekend, you'll definitely want to make sure you have a backup plan for your bar-b-q as we are looking at yet another day of showers and thunderstorms across the South Plains today. We'll start the day mostly cloudy and a bit chilly as a cold front will slide through the region today and be the forcing mechanism for our chance for rain and storms later this afternoon. As with this past weekend, a good chunk of the South Plains is under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather, mainly for the areas off the Caprock and Rolling Plains. Main threats look to be large hail and damaging winds. For tonight, we'll see the rain and storms end from west to east, and partly cloudy skies after midnight. For the week ahead, we'll spend a majority of it with temperatures below average with highs mostly in the upper 70s and low 80s (a nice change from the beginning of the month where we saw temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s!). A few showers look to enter the forecast for Thursday and Friday, but severe threat at this time looks to be very low. Sunshine and warmer temperatures look to make their return by next weekend!