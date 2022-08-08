Today: We are starting off the day with cloudy skies and a few showers. The afternoon high will reach 93° with more thunderstorms on the way as a cold front moves in.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will move back in tonight with isolated showers slipping through West Texas. The evening low dropping down to 70°.

Tomorrow: A few more showers will move in tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies lasting through the day. The afternoon high will max our near 93°.

A few isolated showers have moved across our northern counties, but more rain is on the way through the rest of the day. Clouds and moisture will stick around through the next few days and highs will be more seasonal which will help with our instability.

Temperatures are ranging from the upper 60’s into the lower 80’s this morning and a slow warm up is in the forecast. As we get closer to lunch time we will make it into the mid to upper 80’s with clouds sticking around. We will continue to have high dewpoints and this will lead to it feeling a bit sticky outside this morning but will be a main ingredient we need for our afternoon showers as the cool front moves through.

Highs today will make it into the lower 90’s which will set us up to see widespread showers through the afternoon as a cool front slides through. Rain chances will bring some much needed rainfall accumulation into the forecast ranging anywhere from just a sprinkle to about half an inch. Widespread splash and dash showers will last today until Thursday!

Today we are starting off with cloudy skies and temperatures will rise into the lower 90’s which is seasonal for time of year. This is due to the fact that a cool front is moving into West Texas and will keep rain chances around through the rest of the work week. Wednesday will be our wettest day with the highest chance for rainfall accumulation. Temperatures will stay in the lower o id 90’s through the rest of the week and the sunshine returns just in time for the weekend!

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx