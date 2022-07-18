Today: Temperatures quickly rising in the morning hours today. High near 103°.

Tonight: Conditions start to cool off in the evening once the sun has gone down. Overnight lows expected to be near 73° with a slight breeze.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies similar to today with even hotter conditions. Possible record breaking heat as the Temperature rises through the afternoon to around 107°.

The heat wave continues to bring in hot temperatures across the South Plains and the Texas Panhandle. Highs today well above 100° for eastern portions such as Paducah and Jayton. Some thin clouds will be present but will not provide much relief from the heat as temperatures start to increase in the afternoon.

Record breaking highs possible across the South Plains tomorrow. Possible seeing highs of 112° in Matador and other areas to the east. High temperatures combined with windy conditions and drought will result in an increased risk for Fire Weather conditions.

The triple digits are likely to continue into Wednesday. A weak front on Thursday brings with it isolated chances of rain as well as slightly cooler temperatures that are closer to the seasonal average for July.