Today: A cold morning will be followed by a cold afternoon with a wintry mix this morning and a front sliding in later. The afternoon high will be near 45°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last tonight but that will allow for us to drop below freezing overnight. Temperatures will be dropping down to 23°.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies and a northerly breeze will last into tomorrow. The afternoon high will be near 47°.

A wintry mix is possible in our northern counties this morning with most of the action staying closer to the Great Plains. Most of us will have a drizzle, if anything at all, because temperatures are mostly above the freezing mark to start off our Monday. This chance for precipitation will last into the early afternoon.

After a cold morning with temperatures ranging from the lower 30’s to the lower 40’s, we won’t be warming up much through the day. Highs will be in the mid 40’s by lunch time before a cold front drops temperatures back into the 30’s through the rest of the day. Windy conditions will take over through the afternoon and we will stay blustery through the evening.

Currently a southerly breeze is keeping most of us above the freezing mark but the opposite will happen as we go into the later parts of our day. A strong cold front comes into the South Plains by the afternoon brining in a northwesterly breeze at approximately 20 to 25 miles per hour. Some models are showing gust at about 30 miles per hour but the National Weather Service predicts winds pushing in up to 45 miles per hour.

A wintry mix is moving across our northern counties this morning and will last through the early afternoon. A cold front slips into the region later today and will bring in much stronger winds and frigid air. This will keep temperatures chilly today as we only make it into the mid 40’s. Bone-chilling conditions will last every morning this week with highs staying about 20 degrees below the seasonal averages. The 50’s don’t come into the forecast until Thursday afternoon but we cool off again by the weekend.

-Shelby Mac

