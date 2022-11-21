Today: A cold morning will be followed by a mild afternoon with a southwesterly breeze moving in. The afternoon high will be near 60° with sunny skies.

Tonight: Clear skies last into tonight and we will drop below freezing overnight and stay cold into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be dropping down to 28°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies come in by tomorrow with seasonal afternoon highs. The afternoon high will be near 61°.

We are starting off our Monday morning with temperatures the feel like the teens to the freezing mark. It will be a very cold morning but the good news is that sunshine will lead to an almost seasonal afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s but we have to make it through a chilly morning first.

Visibility is low across the region due to freezing fog descending on the South Plains. The fog is most dense over our southwestern counties and we will have a freezing fog advisory in Cochran, Hockley, Lynn, Yoakum, and Terry counties until 11 AM. Give yourself extra time to get where your are going this morning and make sure to completely get the frost off of your windshield before driving.

We will have a warm and sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. This is about ten degrees warmer than yesterday making it a great time to get outside and go for a walk or run. Each day, for the first half of the week, we will warm up by a couple of degrees ahead of a cold front by Thanksgiving Day.

Temperatures will stay chilly this morning but a warm afternoon will follow with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with sunny skies. Each day from today to Wednesday will be seasonal, but a cold front by Thursday will bring in windy conditions or the holiday along with highs in the lower 50’s. Friday there is a possibility for some rainfall.

Have a great morning!

-Shelby Mac

