Today: A chilly morning will be followed by a warm afternoon with a southwesterly breeze moving in. The afternoon high will be near 66° with clouds sliding in.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will take over tonight with temperatures staying higher than usual. Temperatures will be dropping down to 44°.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies and windy conditions are in the forecast for our Tuesday. The afternoon high will be near 67°.

Rain and snow made their way across the South Plains over the weekend but things have dried up and melted since. Our morning is starting off sunny and cold with temperatures ranging from the lower 30’s to the lower 40’s. We will warm quickly with a southwesterly breeze pushing in and highs in the mid to upper 60’s. That is ten to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Wind gust will get up to 30 miles per hour by 4 PM but this will also help temperatures rise into the mid 60’s It is a great day to get outside and take your dog for a walk or go for a run. A few clouds will start building in by the afternoon and evening with mostly cloudy skies taking over tonight. This is actually good news because that will keep temperatures more mild for the start to Tuesday.

A cold front will start pushing in the region by tomorrow afternoon leading to wind gust coming in at 45 miles per hour. This will be our windiest day of the week, but we won’t be cold until Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 40’s for our coldest day of the week.

Temperatures will stay chilly this morning but a warm afternoon will follow with highs in the lower to mid 60’s with clouds increasing. Another windy day comes into the forecast tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will drop highs down by about 30 degrees. Wednesday will be our coldest day of the week before we start warming back up through the end of the work week. Rain chances slide in by Saturday which will bring seasonal highs back to the South Plains.

