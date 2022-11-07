Today: A chilly morning will be followed by a mild afternoon filled with partly cloudy skies. The afternoon high will be near 68°.

Tonight: Drizzle and fog are in the forecast overnight which will keep evening lows higher than usual. Temperatures will be dropping down to 58°.

Tomorrow: Fog in the morning will last through the morning then mostly cloudy skies will take over. The afternoon high will be near 73°.

Temperatures this morning are anywhere from the mid 30’s to the upper 40’s. Grab your jacket as you head out the door, but we will have a seasonal afternoon despite a northeasterly breeze coming in through most of the day.

A seasonal day is ahead of us for our Monday with highs in the upper 60’s. We will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday but it will still be a nice day to get outside. However, drizzle will start making its way into the region by the evening and last overnight. Advection fog will take over tomorrow morning so give yourself extra time to get where you are going tomorrow.

Tonight make sure to set your alarms to wake up and see the lunar eclipse! A lunar eclipse is when the Earth passes between the moon and the sun and gives the moon a red tint due to the shadow. This won’t happen again until 2022, but there is potential for us not to be able to see it due to drizzle and fog.

We are starting off the week dry and seasonal but clouds will increase through the day. Temperatures will be seasonal for our Monday but we will be in the lower 70’s again tomorrow and through most of the work week. A cold front will come in by Friday and we will have highs in the lower 50’s by Friday afternoon. This will set us up for the chance to have our first freeze by Saturday morning.

Have a great morning!

-Shelby Mac

